Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Fortinet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.60 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America cut Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho upgraded Fortinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fortinet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.96.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.99. The company has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 77.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.18. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,758,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.43, for a total value of $375,261.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,268.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,591. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,899,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,365,000. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

