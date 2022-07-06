Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Short Interest Up 21.8% in June

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,100 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the May 31st total of 214,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 81,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 16,118 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,097,000. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FC traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.44. 443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,868. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $52.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $665.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.33. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FC. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

