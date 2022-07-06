Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 579,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 19,850,908 shares.The stock last traded at $26.38 and had previously closed at $27.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average is $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

In other news, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,728 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,461 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.