Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) versus Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Critical Analysis

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) and Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Exact Sciences and Fulgent Genetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exact Sciences 0 3 9 0 2.75 Fulgent Genetics 1 0 1 0 2.00

Exact Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $101.33, indicating a potential upside of 122.71%. Fulgent Genetics has a consensus target price of $86.67, indicating a potential upside of 48.84%. Given Exact Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Exact Sciences is more favorable than Fulgent Genetics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exact Sciences and Fulgent Genetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exact Sciences $1.77 billion 4.53 -$595.63 million ($4.32) -10.53 Fulgent Genetics $992.58 million 1.78 $507.36 million $14.79 3.94

Fulgent Genetics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fulgent Genetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Exact Sciences and Fulgent Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exact Sciences -40.26% -21.82% -11.23% Fulgent Genetics 48.32% 41.13% 36.56%

Risk and Volatility

Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fulgent Genetics has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.5% of Exact Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Exact Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fulgent Genetics beats Exact Sciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services. The company's pipeline products focus on enhancing the Cologuard test's performance characteristics and developing blood and other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests. It also provides next generation sequencing and reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction-based tests, as well as antigen-based diagnostic tests for the detection of SARS-CoV-2. In addition, the company offers flow cytometry, a cell analysis technique providing diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of malignancies; fluorescence in-situ hybridization for detecting and locating a specific DNA sequence on a chromosome; immunohistochemistry, an imaging technique used to visualize antigens in cells; cytogenetics, which analyzes the chromosome set for numerical and structural abnormalities; and molecular testing that includes hematopoietic and solid tumor molecular assays. The company serves insurance, hospitals, medical institutions, other laboratories, governmental bodies, payors, municipalities and large corporations, and patients. Fulgent Genetics has strategic partnership with Helio Health, Inc. to commercialize blood-based early cancer detection tests. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Temple City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.