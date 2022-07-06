FY2022 Earnings Forecast for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Issued By DA Davidson

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for United Community Banks in a research report issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.64. The consensus estimate for United Community Banks’ current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of United Community Banks to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of UCBI opened at $31.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. United Community Banks has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $39.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.82.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $202.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. United Community Banks’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Community Banks by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

