FY2023 Earnings Estimate for BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of BOC Hong Kong in a research note issued on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.12 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.83. The consensus estimate for BOC Hong Kong’s current full-year earnings is $6.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BOC Hong Kong’s FY2024 earnings at $9.99 EPS.

OTCMKTS:BHKLY opened at $76.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.08. BOC Hong Kong has a twelve month low of $57.47 and a twelve month high of $84.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.721 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 3.62%.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; payrolls, corporate deposits, and E-cheques services.

