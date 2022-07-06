Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

GMDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Gamida Cell from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Gamida Cell by 539.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Gamida Cell by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 621,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 47,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 226.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 54,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GMDA opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. Gamida Cell has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gamida Cell will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gamida Cell (Get Rating)

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.