GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.02

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.02 and last traded at $33.02, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.02.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($46.88) to €44.00 ($45.83) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($45.83) to €42.00 ($43.75) in a report on Monday, March 14th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

