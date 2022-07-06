Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Generac worth $12,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.14.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total value of $1,069,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,701,614.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.17. 13,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,219. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.94 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.