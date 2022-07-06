General Mills, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Thursday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th.

General Mills has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. General Mills has a payout ratio of 54.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect General Mills to earn $4.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.

NYSE:GIS opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37. General Mills has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $76.09.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Mills will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,309 shares of company stock valued at $5,512,357 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in General Mills by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

