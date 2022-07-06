Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3,547.73

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,547.73 and traded as low as $3,500.00. Givaudan shares last traded at $3,500.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,537.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,024.63.
Givaudan Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)
