GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $12.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 148.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 7.7% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,881,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 541.6% in the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,217,927. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $364.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.