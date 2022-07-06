Graviton Price Hits $1.91 on Major Exchanges (GTON)

Graviton (GTON) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Graviton coin can now be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviton has a market capitalization of $6.95 million and $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Graviton has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Graviton alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00138803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.70 or 0.00863931 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00087403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015586 BTC.

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.