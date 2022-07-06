Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Sold by R.P. Boggs & Co.

R.P. Boggs & Co. cut its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the quarter. Green Brick Partners accounts for about 5.8% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. R.P. Boggs & Co. owned about 0.87% of Green Brick Partners worth $8,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 740,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,469,000 after buying an additional 30,580 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 372.9% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 472,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after buying an additional 372,926 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 418,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after buying an additional 285,885 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 104,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

GRBK traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.62. 4,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,717. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.63 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.57.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.35. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 27.96%. The firm had revenue of $393.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRBK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

