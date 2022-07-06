GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Maxim Group from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 161.63% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of GP stock opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 4.05. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99.
GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 89.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that GreenPower Motor will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About GreenPower Motor (Get Rating)
GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.
