GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Maxim Group from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 161.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of GP stock opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 4.05. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 89.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that GreenPower Motor will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 307.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 102,198 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 23,497 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 397.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

