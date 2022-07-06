Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) has been given a €34.00 ($35.42) target price by Deutsche Bank Rese… in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GLJ. Warburg Research set a €35.30 ($36.77) price objective on shares of Grenke in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($35.42) price objective on shares of Grenke in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($52.08) price objective on shares of Grenke in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Grenke stock traded down €1.40 ($1.46) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €22.34 ($23.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,534 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €25.31 and a 200-day moving average price of €26.94. Grenke has a 12 month low of €20.98 ($21.85) and a 12 month high of €38.75 ($40.36).

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

