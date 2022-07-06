Grupo Nutresa S. A. Plans Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:GCHOY)

Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0168 per share on Monday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GCHOY opened at 9.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of 10.85. Grupo Nutresa S. A. has a 1-year low of 7.50 and a 1-year high of 13.53.

Get Grupo Nutresa S. A. alerts:

Grupo Nutresa S. A. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Nutresa S. A. operates in the food industry primarily in Colombia and Latin America. The company produces and sells cold cuts, matured meats, sausages, canned vegetables, ready-to-eat dishes, and mushrooms; and biscuits, cookies flavored, creamed, and wafers cookies, as well as crackers. It also produces and sells chocolate candies, chocolate drinks, milk modifiers, and cereal bars and nuts; and instant cold beverages, tea, juices, coffee, pastas, snacks, edible oils, soups, and desserts, as well as freeze-dried, roasted, soluble, ground coffee, coffee-in powder, and coffee extracts and blends.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Nutresa S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Nutresa S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.