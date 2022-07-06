Gulden Price Reaches $0.0026 on Major Exchanges (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $206.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gulden has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00028368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00246258 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002245 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000951 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000723 BTC.

About Gulden

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

