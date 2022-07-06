GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Stock Holdings Cut by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,005 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.53% of GXO Logistics worth $43,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 731.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GXO opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.46 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day moving average of $68.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.63.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.12.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

