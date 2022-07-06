H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Price Target Lowered to 44.00 at Barclays

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from 190.00 to 44.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 40.00 to 46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.92.

Shares of HLUYY stock remained flat at $$20.00 during trading on Wednesday. 93 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.68. H. Lundbeck A/S has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $32.32.

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

