Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.40% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $16,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $111,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,801.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.41 per share, with a total value of $99,809.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,507 shares in the company, valued at $20,033,316.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of HASI opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average is $42.95. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $65.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 108.70%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

