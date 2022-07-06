HARD Protocol (HARD) Price Tops $0.90

HARD Protocol (HARD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $70.08 million and approximately $42.35 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002123 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HARD Protocol has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,368.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,036.87 or 0.10041819 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00134367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002262 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded up 10,960.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00016536 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s launch date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

