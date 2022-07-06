Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) & Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Financial Survey

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) and Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.4% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cardiff Oncology and Harpoon Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiff Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Harpoon Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00

Cardiff Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 380.77%. Harpoon Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.89, indicating a potential upside of 516.69%. Given Harpoon Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Harpoon Therapeutics is more favorable than Cardiff Oncology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Harpoon Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiff Oncology $360,000.00 346.48 -$28.29 million ($0.82) -3.51 Harpoon Therapeutics $23.65 million 2.87 -$116.72 million ($2.31) -0.89

Cardiff Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Harpoon Therapeutics. Cardiff Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harpoon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Harpoon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiff Oncology -9,447.37% -25.12% -23.77% Harpoon Therapeutics -366.46% -112.69% -45.73%

Volatility and Risk

Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harpoon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics beats Cardiff Oncology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab. The company's TROV-053 is also in Phase II clinical trial in combination with Zytiga for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Trovagene, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiff Oncology, Inc. in May 2012. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors. Its preclinical stage product is HPN601 for the treatment of multiple solid tumor indications. The company has a discovery collaboration and license agreement with AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd. to develop and commercialize products that incorporate its proprietary TriTAC platform technology together with soluble T cell receptors. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

