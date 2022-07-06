Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.32

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.32 and traded as low as $3.59. Harvard Bioscience shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 2,388 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HBIO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31.

Harvard Bioscience ( NASDAQ:HBIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James W. Green purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,319,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,887,847. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James W. Green purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,309,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,629.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBIO. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

