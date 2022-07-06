Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.32

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.32 and traded as low as $3.59. Harvard Bioscience shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 2,388 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have issued reports on HBIO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31.
In other news, CEO James W. Green purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,319,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,887,847. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James W. Green purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,309,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,629.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBIO. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO)
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.