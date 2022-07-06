HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Field Trip Health (TSE:FTRP)

Field Trip Health (TSE:FTRP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday. They currently have a C$25.00 target price on the stock.

FTRP traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.11. 7,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,587. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.78. The company has a market cap of C$64.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.42. Field Trip Health has a 12-month low of C$0.93 and a 12-month high of C$7.90.

Get Field Trip Health alerts:

Field Trip Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; and Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division developing the next generation of psychedelic molecules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.