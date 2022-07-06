Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives $11.78 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.78.

HT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Shares of HT stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $12.15.

Hersha Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:HT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,512,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,050,000 after buying an additional 68,229 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,579,000 after buying an additional 27,548 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 787,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after buying an additional 19,638 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at about $6,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.