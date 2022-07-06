Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.62. 132,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,345. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $10.87.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 29,826 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Highland Global Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 372.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 44,622 shares in the last quarter.

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

