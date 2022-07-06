Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $108.43

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $108.43 and last traded at $108.86, with a volume of 31867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.03.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.71 and its 200-day moving average is $143.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total value of $363,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,975.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,980 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.