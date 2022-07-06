Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $270.00

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $270.00 and last traded at $276.99, with a volume of 1913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $279.02.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $302.61 and its 200 day moving average is $344.42. The company has a market capitalization of $589.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The savings and loans company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 51.86% and a return on equity of 16.69%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.98%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 376.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

