Hiscox (LON:HSX) PT Raised to GBX 900 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 895 ($10.84) to GBX 900 ($10.90) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HSX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,144 ($13.85) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($13.02) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.11) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,032.57 ($12.50).

LON HSX traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 925 ($11.20). The company had a trading volume of 1,623,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,846. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 937.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 933.15. Hiscox has a 52 week low of GBX 769.40 ($9.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,002 ($12.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,055.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 944 ($11.43) per share, with a total value of £15,264.48 ($18,484.48).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

