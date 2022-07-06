Hoey Investments Inc. Buys 300 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.1% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 97,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 35.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,536. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.91 and a 200 day moving average of $71.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

