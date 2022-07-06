Hoey Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 164.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 490 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,672,838,000 after buying an additional 1,143,333 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $696,497,000 after buying an additional 620,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,828,875,000 after buying an additional 529,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded up $8.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $553.84. 5,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $540.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $568.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.26%.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

