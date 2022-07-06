Hoey Investments Inc. Has $135,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC stock traded up $9.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $473.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,345. The firm has a market cap of $73.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $344.89 and a 12 month high of $492.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $460.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.06.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.