Hoey Investments Inc. Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Hoey Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Blackstone by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 496,021 shares valued at $26,404,820. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.36.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,035,494. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

