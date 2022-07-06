Hoey Investments Inc. Invests $27,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.46. The stock had a trading volume of 30,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,713. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

