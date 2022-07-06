Hoey Investments Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 192.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.6% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Golden Green Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.8% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.91. 248,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,541,006. The company has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $74.64.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.