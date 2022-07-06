Hoey Investments Inc. Sells 519 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hoey Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 90,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Independent Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.71.

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.25. 279,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,252,299. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.94 and its 200-day moving average is $83.41. The firm has a market cap of $238.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

