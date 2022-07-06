Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Lowered by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,388,336,000 after purchasing an additional 240,099 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,638,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,801,122,000 after buying an additional 186,814 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $924,189,000 after buying an additional 48,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,947,000 after buying an additional 96,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

HON opened at $172.09 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $168.96 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.47.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.15.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

