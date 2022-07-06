HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Short Interest Update

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of HRIBF opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.52. HORIBA has a twelve month low of $50.09 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.05.

HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $477.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.36 million. HORIBA had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HORIBA will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems for various applications. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, emission measurement systems, drive line test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages R&D facilities.

