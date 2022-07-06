Hour Loop, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 6th (NASDAQ:HOUR)

Hour Loop’s (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, July 6th. Hour Loop had issued 1,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Shares of HOUR opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. Hour Loop has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter.
Hour Loop Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hour Loop, Inc, an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.
