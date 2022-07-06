HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Given New GBX 624 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 590 ($7.14) to GBX 624 ($7.56) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.54) to GBX 550 ($6.66) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 515 ($6.24) to GBX 525 ($6.36) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 725 ($8.78) to GBX 735 ($8.90) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.29.

NYSE HSBC traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $30.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,857. The firm has a market cap of $125.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21. HSBC has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. Analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HSBC by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,833,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,492,000 after buying an additional 330,792 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in HSBC by 62.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,765 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in HSBC by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,374,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,730,000 after purchasing an additional 124,185 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in HSBC by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,879,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,653,000 after purchasing an additional 398,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in HSBC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,752,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

