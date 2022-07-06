Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.20-$9.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of HUBB opened at $182.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.12. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $170.21 and a 12 month high of $212.54.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after acquiring an additional 883,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,061,000 after acquiring an additional 59,128 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 395,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,760,000 after acquiring an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,310,000 after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

