I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Up to $12.34

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.34, but opened at $12.64. I-Mab shares last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 5,881 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on I-Mab from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the third quarter worth $217,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab during the first quarter worth $65,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter worth $534,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab during the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

