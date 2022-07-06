Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Short Interest Update

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

IDKOY remained flat at $$12.84 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $15.07.

Get Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. alerts:

About Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (Get Rating)

Idemitsu Kosan Co,Ltd. operates in petroleum, basic chemicals, functional materials, power and renewable energy, and resources businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Petroleum segment engages in the procurement of crude oil and refining of petroleum products; sale of gasoline, diesel oil, kerosene, automotive lubricants, industrial kerosene, heavy oil, and aviation and marine fuel; and operation of hydrogen stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.