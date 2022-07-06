Idena Hits Market Cap of $2.81 Million (IDNA)

Idena (IDNA) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Idena has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $103,844.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Idena has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0462 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Idena alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00138803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.70 or 0.00863931 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00087403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015586 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 86,670,754 coins and its circulating supply is 60,829,418 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Idena is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.