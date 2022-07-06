Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s current price.

IBTX has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.56. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $62.82 and a one year high of $79.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $144.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James C. White sold 876 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $63,693.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,611 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $187,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,617.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,858 shares of company stock valued at $627,352 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,139,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,579,000 after buying an additional 57,283 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,539,000 after buying an additional 576,836 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,384,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,701,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,410,000 after buying an additional 302,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,451,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,756,000 after buying an additional 57,409 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

