Independent Investors Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Independent Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 122,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,883.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,507. 12.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMI stock opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 246.67%.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

