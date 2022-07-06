Index Fund Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,134 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 100.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,520,000 after buying an additional 1,694,994 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,711 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,187,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,247,000 after purchasing an additional 745,536 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 923,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after purchasing an additional 430,607 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 600,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,450,000 after purchasing an additional 370,743 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $55.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.28.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

