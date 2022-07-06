Index Fund Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.9% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR stock opened at $151.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $145.54 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.