Index Fund Advisors Inc. Has $350,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,826 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Omega Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.83.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $137.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.54. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $241.15. The firm has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

